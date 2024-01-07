Express & Star
Drink-driving trucker who was more than double alcohol limit on motorway gets ban

A trucker who was more than double the drink drive limit on a motorway has been banned from the road for two years.

By David Stubbings
Published
Glen Howell was more than double the alcohol limit while driving a lorry on the M5

Glen Howell, of Hall Green Road, West Bromwich, was driving a Scania lorry on the M5 on November 8 last year when he was stopped.

A breath test result showed the 50-year-old - who was heading south at Spetchley in Worcestershire between junctions 6 and 7, had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the limit of 35mcg.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Thursday, Howell admitted drink-driving and was given a two-year driving ban, back dated to the start of an interim disqualification issued on November 11.

He was also given a 12-month community order and instructed to take part in up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Howell must also pay an £80 fine, £135 costs and a £114 surcharge.

His driving ban will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completed an awareness course by the end of March next year.

