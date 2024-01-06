'No sentence can ever bring our lovely boy back' says victim's heartbroken family

Jack Lowe, of Alumwell estate also known as Jack Norton, was attacked in a field in Cook Street off Franchise Street in Darlaston, on December 7, 2022 by two teenagers he barely knew.

In a victim impact statement read aloud in court by Jack's sister Charlotte Lowe revealed that their mother visits his grave every day.

An emotional Miss Lowe told Wolverhampton Crown Court: "Our mom is hurting the most. He was their special boy. Mom and Jack went everywhere together and were like best friends, like peas in a pod.

"She goes to his grave every day."

"No sentence could ever bring him back. He was no threat to them. he didn't deserve what happened to him. We will never come to terms with this."

Miss Rachel Brand KC, the prosecuting barrister, read aloud the statement of Jack's father Carl Norton which said: "The loss of my son has changed my life forever."

"Life will never be the same for anyone who had our lovely boy in their lives."

The statements were read out at the sentencing hearing for Jack's killers Brandon Price, aged 19, of Mellish Road, Walsall, and his accomplice a youth, aged 16, who cannot be identified due to being under 18.

For murder Price, who was 18 at the time, was jailed for a minimum life term of 20 years and must serve at least 18 years and 342 days, while the youth, who was aged 15 at the time of the stabbing, was detained for 15 years and must serve at least 13 years and 348 days.

Sentencing the pair Judge Michael Chambers KC said the precise reason for the knife attack may never be known. He said despite the difference in ages the pair were equally culpable for Jack's death.

He praised the family and two of Jack's closest friends who were present when he was knifed for their bravery in giving evidence during the trial held two months ago.

Speaking on social media after the sentencing Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, of West Midlands Police, said: "I hope from the verdicts that there is some justice for Jack's family, but there will never ever be a way of bringing Jack back.

"He had been taken away in the prime of his life by the action of these two teenagers and that is something that will be really difficult to recover from."