Trial date set in case of 12-year-olds accused of murdering man in Bilston
A provisional trial date has been set for two 12-year-old boys charged with the alleged murder of an 19-year-old man in Wolverhampton.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Shawn Seesahai, was allegedly struck with a machete at Stowlawn playing fields in Stowlawn, Bilston while out walking on November 13.
The youths, who cannot be named due to being aged under 16, appeared before Judge Michael Chambers KC at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.