Woman charged with murdering Wolverhampton father of seven who died after being attacked in his home

Deavon Harrison, 46, was found with serious injuries at a house in Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on Saturday, December 30.

​Kerry Francis, 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She was remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Deavon Harrison, 46, was found dead in a house in Dunstall Hill last month

The scene on Sunday morning in Dunstall Hill

​Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website, or by calling 101 quoting log 1778 of December 30.

On Tuesday, Mr Harrison's family released a picture of him as they paid tribute to the loving father.

His mother said: "He will be sorely missed by his entire family. Me, his stepdad, 13 siblings, seven children and one granddaughter.

"We are extremely devastated, shocked and deeply saddened at this tragic news. He was the first-born son of his family. We will love and cherish you always and forever."