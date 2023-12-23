Man accused of fatal Black Country house party stabbing is back in court

A new trial date has been set for Colin Phipps, who is accused of attempted murder in relation to the death of Rommell Holding, of Dudley.

Mr Holding was fatally injured during an incident at a property, in Newbury Lane, in Oldbury, on September 11 last year and died two weeks after the alleged stabbing.

A trial for Phipps, 38, of Minister Close, Rowley Regis, who denies the allegations, will be held next month. He was remanded in custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.