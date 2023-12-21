Knife point robbery in Walsall Town Centre

Officers from St. Matthew's Team 1 and Pleck Police responded to reports of an incident in the town centre last night.

They say they located "two offenders" who were taken into custody.

In a social media post at 10pm, police referenced the Knife Angel sculpture, recently brought to Walsall to highlight the true horror of knife crime.

There were also reports last night of anti-social behaviour in parts of the borough, causing at least one bus route to be changed.

National Express West Midlands said at around 7pm that there was service disruption "due to antisocial behaviour Ross Road, Walsall. The 29 is diverting in both directions via: "Continue on Stafford Street/Bloxwich Road and Harden Road."

It comes just weeks after police cars were damaged during "completely unacceptable" anti-social behaviour in the Coalpool and Goscote area of Walsall.

The Express & Star recently went on patrol with police in what's been described as one of the "roughest estates" in the country.