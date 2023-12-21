Jury sent out in case of shooting at Wolverhampton wedding party

The trial has lasted two days and centres around shots fired at a pre-wedding Mehndi party with over 100 guests at the Gujarati Association, Mander Street, Merridale, on Saturday July 1.

Malik was the best man for the wedding and arrived at the party with the groom at around 6pm in the evening.

At around 8.30pm he went outside for a cigarette when the group heard a loud shout and saw a masked man shooting towards the crowd, the court heard.

Malik, aged 21 - who denies the charges - reacted by lighting what he says was a multi shot Roman candle firework he had brought to the party to let off as part of the celebration and throwing it at the gunman, the jury was told.

He was arrested three days later at his home in Lynton Avenue, Wolverhampton.

The prosecution in the case says he used an imitation firearm, not a firework, in retaliation to the gunman - the weapon has never been recovered.

In summing up, Judge Simon Ward said it was up to the jury, who have watched CCTV and video evidence in the case to decide between the two, with three witnesses for Malik backing him up.

He also said the fact he refused to answer police questions when he was in custody several days later needed to be taken into consideration.

The trial continues.