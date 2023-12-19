Rogue builder whose work on Halesowen house extension showed 'severe lack of skill and care' is hauled before the courts

Eduart Cela pleaded guilty to an offence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations at Dudley Magistrates court in May this year before being sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court last week.

In 2021, the 42-year-old had quoted £36,000 to a couple in Halesowen to build a rear ground floor extension at their home.

He was given a copy of the architectural plans and structural calculations.

He started work in June 2021 with the couple paying Mr Cela a total of £31,700 in stage payments.

When the work completed in September 2021, the couple were unhappy and asked a structural engineer to carry out an inspection.

The work was also inspected by an independent chartered surveyor after the couple made a complaint to Dudley Council’s trading standards.

The surveyor concluded that the work undertaken by Mr Cela, of Quinton Lane in Birmingham, exhibited a severe lack of skill and care.

As a result, the couple have been left with a bill for remedial works at nearly £60,000.

Mr Cela appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 13 where, following his guilty plea earlier this year, he was sentenced to a two-year community order with 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 240 hours unpaid work.

Councillor Ian Bevan, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public health, said: "Drawings and calculations are an essential part of any building work to ensure its structural integrity and safety. A failure to follow these is clear negligence.

"I’m pleased this case was brought to our attention, so that we could investigate and take action and prevent others falling victim to shoddy building work.

"If anyone is concerned about work carried out in their home, I’d urge them to contact our trading standards department."

Dudley Trading Standards will conduct a proceeds of crime action to pursue compensation for the victim.