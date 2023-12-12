Police search for 31-year-old wanted on suspicion of harassment

West Midlands Police have launched an appeal for information into the whereabouts of 31-year-old Ashley Hart, from Birmingham.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch with them immediately on 999.

West Midlands Police launched the appeal on X. They said: "Have you seen Ashley Hart?

"The 31-year-old from Birmingham is wanted on suspicion of harassment. If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/877504/23."