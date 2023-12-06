Wannabe businessman Takudzwa Kumire, 25, of Clarence Road, Bilston, Wolverhampton, was arrested after officers climbed in through a window at a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) he shared with others in Telford.

He was involved in a drug dealing operation police referred to as the "Chucky line".

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard he was trying to save money to pay for his grandfather's funeral, although he had been caught dealing before.

The Aston University student's barrister said if he was jailed his "dreams and ambitions" of becoming a property developer or a businessman in the music industry would be destroyed.

The court was told that police attended an HMO in Dunsheath, Hollinswood, Telford, on July 28, 2021, entering through a window.