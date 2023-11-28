Six males aged 12 to 18 arrested on suspicion of burgling Dudley home

Police were called to a house on Elm Green at around 9.45pm on Monday night.

Officers discovered pipework that had been "ripped from inside" the property, resulting in "extensive damage".

Six males, aged between 12 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary.

They were taken into police custody on Tuesday for questioning.

West Midlands Police has said burglary is a "priority" for the force in the Dudley area.

Those who wish to report an incident of this nature have been urged to call 101, or get in touch with the force via Live Chat on its website.