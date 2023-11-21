Suspected burglar arrested after officers gave chase down Black Country high street

Officers gave chase to the suspected burglar last night on Bearwood High Street and apprehended him shortly afterwards.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglaries of homes on Gladys Road, Hagley Road West and on Lightwoods Road, and remains in police custody for questioning.

A haul of items were stolen from the burglaries such as designer clothes, laptops, jewellery, pushbikes and alcohol.

Detective Inspector Phil Griffiths said: "Thanks to the swift actions of our neighbourhood police officers in Bearwood we have a man in custody on suspicion of three burglaries.

"Thanks to the officers involved and I hope the arrest provides reassurance to the community."