Watch: Shocking video showing shots being fired between rival Wolverhampton groups shown in court
Dramatic footage of the moment shots were fired from a car, which led to two children at a play park being hit by stray bullets, has been shown to a court.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
The youngsters were caught up in a "murderous" feud between two armed groups on May Day, during an afternoon shooting which triggered a high-speed car chase prosecutors say was “straight from the movie director’s script”.