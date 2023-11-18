Express & Star
Watch: Shocking video showing shots being fired between rival Wolverhampton groups shown in court

Dramatic footage of the moment shots were fired from a car, which led to two children at a play park being hit by stray bullets, has been shown to a court.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
CCTV shows the moment shots were fired in the incident which left too children at a playground injury. Image: West Midlands Police

The youngsters were caught up in a "murderous" feud between two armed groups on May Day, during an afternoon shooting which triggered a high-speed car chase prosecutors say was “straight from the movie director’s script”.

