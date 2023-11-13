Accused man, 25, denies causing baby's brain injury
A man has pleaded not guilty to causing a baby grievous bodily harm with intent five years ago.
Jordan Thomas Cattell is due to stand trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court next year.
The case relates to a child who was diagnosed with a brain injury following an alleged incident in the West Midlands on June 17, 2018.
Cattell, aged 25, of Selborne Road, Handsworth, in Birmingham, denies the allegations.
The trial is due to be heard on June 24, 2024.