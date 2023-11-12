Officers in the town have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage after the patrol car was damaged, in Harden Road, in Harden, on Thursday evening - just a day after two police vehicles were so badly damaged they had to be taken off the road.

A number of residents and taxi drivers also reported that their motors were struck by bricks and stones in the area on Wednesday night.

West Midlands Police said a 14-year-old boy was also arrested for failing to comply with the 48-hour section 35 dispersal order made after the initial trouble was reported prompting the action.

The order that came into force at 4pm on Thursday covered several estates including Coalpool, Goscote and Harden following incidents the police described as "unacceptable".

The force said missiles including bricks and stones were thrown at passing vehicles from inside Ryecroft Cemetery in Coalpool Lane in Ryecroft resulting in two of its cars suffering smashed windows and dented bodywork. The damaged cars have been taken off the road temporarily, impacting on the force's capabilities.

Police also received reports from taxi drivers and members of the public that their vehicles had also been damaged.

Walsall local policing area’s Inspector Pete Poolton said: "We have arrested two and are set to make more arrests. This behaviour is completely unacceptable and won’t be tolerated. The people involved are causing issues in the local community and we are determined to stop this happening.

"The dispersal order allows us to use extra policing powers, enabling us to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and causing a public nuisance.

"We also have increased the amount of officers in the area to offer reassurance to people in the community.

"We need to make a plea to parents to please find out where your child is and what they are doing. We need this behaviour to stop.

"We continue to investigate the crimes associated with the issues being caused in the area and will be taking action against anyone involved."

Witnesses with information should contact the force on 101 quoting log 798 of November 9.

The 15-year-old has been given police bail while inquiries continue. The 14-year-old was released with conditions including to keep out of the dispersal area.