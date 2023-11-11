The incident happened near the corner of the stand at St Andrew's during the Championship match against Huddersfield Town on October 3.

The game, which ended in a 4-1 home win, was stopped late in the second half when Blues player Juninho Bacuna reported it.

Police say a man arrested previously has now been eliminated from their enquiries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "The man we wish to speak to is believed to be aged in his 40s and was wearing a distinctive dark green jumper with a white emblem on the side. He was also wearing a dark cap.

"The investigation is being led by our dedicated football hate crime officer Pc Stuart Ward and we've been working alongside the club to try and identify this suspect."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting 20/866139/23.