Marius Mihai, 36, of Bell Lane, Bloxwich, has begun a sentence of almost ten years in prison for causing the fatal collision in Lichfield on December 23 last year.

Mihai was driving a Volkswagen Passat at "dangerous" speed on the A5 Wall bypass when he collided with a Ford Fiesta just after 10.20pm on the Wall Island roundabout.

The driver of the Fiesta, 33-year-old Richard Allen from Lichfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, just days before he was due to get married on New Year's Eve.

Specialist officers at Staffordshire Police analysed CCTV footage and found the driver of the Passat was travelling on the A5 at more than 110mph immediately before the collision.

He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and had been in a video call on WhatsApp at the time of the crash.

Mihai pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in an earlier court appearance and was sentenced to nine years and eight months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.

He was also handed a driving ban of 137 months.

PC Matt Brailsford from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Mihai drove at a dangerous speed, whilst intoxicated and whilst using his mobile phone.

"If he was driving responsibly, this avoidable incident wouldn’t have happened.

"His actions have devastated the family of Richard and our thoughts are still very much with them as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss.

"No sentence will ever be sufficient for the family but I hope that Mihai understands that his actions have consequences, and in this case, tragic ones.

"Speed, alcohol and mobile phone use are three of the four main reasons for fatal collisions. I would implore people to ensure they drive safely and responsibly so that families like that of Mr Allen do not have their lives destroyed."