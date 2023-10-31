84 cannabis plants seized as police execute warrant in Halesowen

Judge's words for killer who refused to leave his cell and face justice for Christmas murder
More than 80 cannabis plants were found when police raided a building this morning.
A total of 84 were seized when officers conducted the successful warrant in the Halesowen area.
Photos from the seizure shared by officers show dozens of plants gathered together in cannabis farms.
