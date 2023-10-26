Left to right: Shaun Ali and Jermaine Lewis

Shaun Ali and Jermaine Lewis were at the heart of the illegal operation which was exposed when police analysed phone records.

Ali and Lewis were arrested alongside Anil Ali and Pace Lewis, who worked underneath the two ring leaders after police executed warrants in Birmingham, Walsall and the outskirts of Wolverhampton during a County Lines Intensification Week in March.

Anil Ali ran a street dealing line in Walsall and would return a percentage of the profits, while Pace Lewis was in debt to Shaun Ali and Jermaine Lewis and was completing deals to repay them.

They each pleaded guilty to the supply of Class A drugs and were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, October 20. Shaun Ali, Jermaine Lewis and Pace Lewis also admitted supplying cannabis. The jail terms handed out were:

Shaun Ali, 30, of Old Stafford Road, Cross Green - nine years

Jermaine Lewis, 30, Sherlock Street, Birmingham - nine years

Pace Lewis, 23, Brewster Street Walsall - eight years and four months

Anil Ali, 29, of Kent Street, Walsall - six years

Left to right: Pace Lewis and Anil Ali

Detective Sergeant Clare Gililand, who led the investigation, said: "We've closed down a drugs line and put those involved behind bars.