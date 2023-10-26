Shaun Ali and Jermaine Lewis were at the heart of the illegal operation which was exposed when police analysed phone records.
Ali and Lewis were arrested alongside Anil Ali and Pace Lewis, who worked underneath the two ring leaders after police executed warrants in Birmingham, Walsall and the outskirts of Wolverhampton during a County Lines Intensification Week in March.
Anil Ali ran a street dealing line in Walsall and would return a percentage of the profits, while Pace Lewis was in debt to Shaun Ali and Jermaine Lewis and was completing deals to repay them.
They each pleaded guilty to the supply of Class A drugs and were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, October 20. Shaun Ali, Jermaine Lewis and Pace Lewis also admitted supplying cannabis. The jail terms handed out were:
Shaun Ali, 30, of Old Stafford Road, Cross Green - nine years
Jermaine Lewis, 30, Sherlock Street, Birmingham - nine years
Pace Lewis, 23, Brewster Street Walsall - eight years and four months
Anil Ali, 29, of Kent Street, Walsall - six years
Detective Sergeant Clare Gililand, who led the investigation, said: "We've closed down a drugs line and put those involved behind bars.
"These arrests may have been during a County Lines Intensification Week, but this is an activity we are doing all year round to stop dangerous and illegal drugs being peddled on the streets and causing further harm in our communities."