Dudley road closed off for police investigation

Business owners arriving to work in the Cole Street area of Netherton, on Saturday found a cordon set up at the junction with Withymoor Road.

There was police tape blue and white tape across the street, near Cole Street Methodist Church and Darby End Fish and Chip Shop.

Traders in the area said they were unaware of the reason for the police presence.

Ranjit Singh, proprietor of Darby End Fish and Chip Shop, said: "When I came at about 10.45 the police were there with the tape across the road which was closed. However, by the time I got set up and opened the shutters at midday they had left and the road was open again.