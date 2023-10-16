Man dies in collision after car fails to stop for police, who find stab vest and drugs in vehicle

Police found a stab vest and a quantity of drugs in one of the cars involved in the collision.

The crash occurred on the Pershore Road shortly after midnight on Monday and involved a Seat Ibiza and two other vehicles.

It happened a number of minutes after the car failed to stop for officers at around 12.35am on Belgrave Middleway, and the vehicle was not being pursued at the time of the collision.

A man in his 40s, who was in the Seat Ibiza, was declared dead at the scene and a woman who was in the Seat was also taken to hospital.

A man who was in one of the other vehicles was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police also found a stab vest and a quantity of drugs in the Seat.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Pershore Road at the junction of Dog Pool Lane and Hobson Road is closed while enquiries continue.

"We'd ask people not to share any footage on social media, out of respect for the families involved and not to compromise future investigations.

"Our Professional Standards Department has been informed and has contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to the vehicle failing to stop for officers.