New judge appointed at Stafford Combined Court

A crown court recorder serving the Black Country and Staffordshire has been appointed as a judge.
New Midlands circuit judge Laura Hobson will be based at Stafford Crown Court from November 6. She will be known as Her Honour Judge Laura Hobson and will look after criminal cases in the region.
The former barrister was called to the Bar at Gray’s Inn in 2003. She was then appointed as a fee-paid judge of the First-tier Tribunal in 2013, and as a recorder in 2022.