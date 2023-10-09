Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New judge appointed at Stafford Combined Court

By Deborah HardimanStaffordshireCrimePublished:

A crown court recorder serving the Black Country and Staffordshire has been appointed as a judge.

Stafford Crown Court
Stafford Crown Court

New Midlands circuit judge Laura Hobson will be based at Stafford Crown Court from November 6. She will be known as Her Honour Judge Laura Hobson and will look after criminal cases in the region.

The former barrister was called to the Bar at Gray’s Inn in 2003. She was then appointed as a fee-paid judge of the First-tier Tribunal in 2013, and as a recorder in 2022.

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News