Dangerous driver pleads guilty to causing the death of a man in two-car crash

Richard Allen

Richard Allen, 33, died from his injuries after a collision involving his blue Ford Fiesta and a black Volkswagen Passat on the A5 at Wall near Lichfield on December 23 last year.

On Friday VW driver Marius Mihai, aged 36, of Bell Lane, Bloxwich, pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court to a count of causing Mr Allen's death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened at about 10.20pm between Muckley Corner and Wall Island.

The A5 between Muckley Corner and Wall near Lichfield.

At the hearing Judge John Edwards banned Mihai from the road after he gave his guilty pleas through an interpreter.

"You are disqualified from driving from today. Your sentence will be a custodial one," the judge said.

He added that his guilty plea would be taken into account.

Despite the efforts the emergency services Mr Allen died at the scene.

Following his death Mr Allen's family paid tribute to him in a statement which read: "Rich brightened up the lives of so many people. He will be really sadly missed by everyone that knew him.”