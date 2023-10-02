Bilston pub blaze probe continues with detectives checking CCTV footage

Firefighters from four stations were called to the scene

Firefighters were called to the Greyhound and Punchbowl in Bilston High Street at around 3.40am on Saturday after smoke was seen spewing from the Grade Two listed premises.

The distinctive timber-frame building which dates to the 15th century and is home to a trading business suffered extensive damage in the blaze.

We are continuing our enquiries into a suspected arson attack at the Greyhound and Punchbowl in Bilston.

West Midlands Police said it is treating the fire as an arson attack.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are carrying out CCTV and door to door inquiries to find out more about the circumstances of how the fire started.

"We were called shortly after 4am on 30 September to support West Midlands Fire Service which believed the fire had been started deliberately.

"We are hoping anyone who was in the area may have seen more, so anyone with further information can contact us via LiveChat or 101 quoting log 585 of 30 September."

Initially a manor house, the site became a licensed venue in the 18th century.