Police appeal for help identifying man after rape reported

West Mercia Police has asked anyone who recognises this man to come forward

The incident took place in the early hours of September 16 on Vine Street in Clent, Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police has launched an investigation and has said detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry.

The force has now turned to the public for help in identifying a man who they believe may be able to assist enquiries.

Police say the man has short black hair and a prominent beard, has a slit in his left eyebrow, is of normal build and is around 20 to 25 years old.

Anyone who recognises him should contact DS Ian Tomlinson from Kidderminster Reactive CID on 07773 045253 or 01562 826105, or by email on ian.tomlinson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 74i from September 16.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.