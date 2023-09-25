Man 'knocked to the ground and attacked' by dog and its owner in Wolverhampton

The man in his 30s was injured in an assault in Penk Rise, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, at around 11pm on Friday.

Police say the victim was knocked to the ground and kicked by a man who had a dog on a lead, which then proceeded to bite the victim.

Speaking about the assault on social media, a man claimed he was attacked by an XL Bully and its "vicious" owner.

West Midlands Police confirmed it has launched an investigation following the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "We understand the victim was knocked to the ground and kicked by a man who had a dog on a lead which also bit the victim.

"Officers attended and found the man in his 30s with injuries to his face and leg. Thankfully they are not believed to be life-changing. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further checks.

"We are continuing with house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV and doorbell footage from the area as part of our on-going investigation."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that ambulance crews were also called to the scene of the assault.

The statement read: "We were called to reports of an assault on Penk Rise at 10.51pm on Friday night, two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient who had been assaulted and bitten by a dog. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to hospital."

It follows a number of high-profile attacks surrounding the breed, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak having called for the breed to be banned by the end of the year.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/830097/23.