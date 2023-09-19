Walsall man jailed for stealing 15 vans from across Staffordshire

Matthew Bickley admitted responsibility for a total of 15 van thefts across Staffordshire.

From August 2022 to mid-January this year, the 43-year-old targeted Mercedes Sprinter vans across a number of different areas – including Cannock, East Staffordshire, Lichfield, Stafford, and Tamworth.

He left more than 20 victims without their vehicles and continued to target the vans until he was arrested in October 2022.

Investigators from Staffordshire Police spoke to a number of residents and businesses who had fallen victim to Bickley’s offending and were able to link him to the crime scenes using a combination of forensic work and witness accounts.

As a result, Bickley was put before the courts and pleaded guilty to a total of 15 offences in Staffordshire.

He was jailed for 40 months at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday (September 14) for conspiring to steal motor vehicles and was ordered to pay a surcharge of £228.

Detective Constable Dan Trupp, who was in charge of the case, said: “I’m pleased with the efforts involved to link Bickley to a series of thefts and put a stop to his prolific offending.

“Vehicle theft is a priority for the force and we’re committed to proactively investigating thieves and securing justice for the victims who have been affected by it.