Arrests as 'significant' cannabis factory found at site of Wolverhampton burglary

Two men are now being investigated by police.

Officers were flagged down in the early hours of Friday morning to a report of intruders at a unit on Owen Road, in Merridale.

Police spotted people at the building and quickly detained two men.

A further three men were arrested following a foot chase that ended in Bantock Park.

Subsequent enquiries at the scene identified a significant cannabis factory inside the unit.

The suspects, all aged between 20 and 42, were brought into police custody for questioning.