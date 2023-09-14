Man charged with murder of father-in-law after 62-year-old 'deliberately driven at' in Wolverhampton

Thomas Connors has died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday.

Thomas Connors, 62, was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on Compton Road on Monday (September 11).

After Mr Connors died of his injuries, his son-in-law, William Connors was charged last night with his murder.

The 27-year-old will appear before magistrates in Coventry today.

Thomas Connors's family have paid tribute to him, saying: "He was a lovely man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

"He has been torn away from us far too soon and we have been left devastated.”

Police are continuing to appeal for any further information about what happened. They are especially interested in any dashcam footage from drivers who might have been in the area.