Jailed: Banned driver with string of motoring offences ran red light with no seatbelt on

Magistrates took a dim view of the record of Michelle Ecclestone, aged 38, when she appeared in front of them for offences committed in Telford.

She was driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Wombridge Road, Trench, on June 22 this year when her offences occurred.

Ecclestone, of Cotterills Lane, Alum Rock, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving without a seatbelt, failing to comply with a red light, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.