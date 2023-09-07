Notification Settings

Jailed: Banned driver with string of motoring offences ran red light with no seatbelt on

By Nick HumphreysBirminghamCrimePublished:

A disqualified driver who was caught running a red light and driving without a seatbelt has been jailed after a string of motoring convictions.

Magistrates took a dim view of the record of Michelle Ecclestone, aged 38, when she appeared in front of them for offences committed in Telford.

She was driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Wombridge Road, Trench, on June 22 this year when her offences occurred.

Ecclestone, of Cotterills Lane, Alum Rock, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving without a seatbelt, failing to comply with a red light, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Magistrates jailed her for eight weeks due to it being her fourth offence of driving while disqualified within a two-year period and her history of breaching court orders. Ecclestone was also banned from driving for 210 days.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

