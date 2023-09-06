Notification Settings

Solicitor tells jury he did did not cover up brother's role in crash that killed two young brothers

By Deborah Hardiman

A solicitor has denied conspiring to 'cover up' his brother's role in a fatal crash that left two children dead.

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh
Mohammed Adil Khan, aged 35, told the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court that he had arranged for another lawyer to advise his sibling Mohammed Sullaiman Khan and told him to return to the crash scene.

