Mohammed Adil Khan, aged 35, told the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court that he had arranged for another lawyer to advise his sibling Mohammed Sullaiman Khan and told him to return to the crash scene.
A solicitor has denied conspiring to 'cover up' his brother's role in a fatal crash that left two children dead.
Mohammed Adil Khan, aged 35, told the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court that he had arranged for another lawyer to advise his sibling Mohammed Sullaiman Khan and told him to return to the crash scene.