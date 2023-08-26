Benefits Street star White Dee happy swap showbiz to fight 'relentless' knife crime

Big Brother and Benefits Star Dee Kelly

But now, Dee Kelly has found her calling, and its not in the ritzy show business world she gatecrashed with her trademark down to earth humour, but dealing with the consequences of knife crime on her doorstep.

The Brummie lives not far from where she grew up in Handsworth and helps run Birmingham Says NO - to knife crime and serious youth violence.

The community interest company was founded by Rachel Warren, whose son was robbed at knifepoint, and since 2019 has been holding knife violence awareness days, youth empowerment events and lobbying politicians to take knife crime more seriously.

On the day another 16-year-old was stabbed outside a university in Birmingham, Dee told the Express & Star said: "My 16-year-old son has had four friends killed by knife crime in the last few years, and that is because he was born, brought up and lives in Handsworth.

"For his generation, knife crime is just relentless, any teenager living in parts of Birmingham, Sandwell, Wolverhampton and Dudley will know, went to school with or played football with someone who has been killed or seriously injured by knife crime."

Dee's son Gerrard grew up with schoolboy Keon Lincoln who was only 15-years-old in January 2021 when he was repeatedly stabbed near his home and then shot dead. Keon was executed just because he lived in a different Handsworth postcode to his teenage killers' gang .

Dea-John Reid, the 14-year-old from Harborne who was stabbed to death after being chased through Kingstanding by racists in May 2021, was at the same school as Gerrard. He was also friends with Akeem Bailey, 17,who was stabbed in the neck during a row over a mobile phone in Ladywood,who died five days in Autumn last year.

Dee said: "We hear so many tragedies, young lives lost, and we also support those who have committed crimes, their families are devastated too. Knife crime right now is senseless, and its not going to stop. We don't say 'we're going to stop knife crime' because we can't, it would be impossible."

However, Dee was inspired after seeing what Brum mum Rachel was doing about knife crime after her son had such a close call.

She said: "I really loved what Rachel wanted to do about knife crime after her son had a Zombie knife pulled on him so BSN was born, its been growing for the last few years.

"We raise awareness of different life choices, and we hold our own bleed control kit courses across the West Midlands."

Dee added: "We are called Birmingham Say No but we are always in the Black Country, knife crime is everywhere and we will turn up in our BSN t-shirts anywhere."

In June Rachel and Dee launched BSN Counselling and Therapy service and attracts donations from various organisations, companies and charities.

Rachel said: "We held at youth footballing tournament at Star City in June and 500 people joined us throughout the day, the majority were aged 11 to 19 years and not there was not one bit of drama or bad energy - just fun, friendship and football.

BSN have also help remove dangerous weapons from the streets, Rachel added: "As an organisation, we are here to support anyone who needs us, and that includes knife surrender.

"We were asked to remove this collection of very dangerous knives from a Birmingham home. Details of course remain confidential, but we posted pictures to show our followers the sort of knives that are easily accessible on our city streets and to reinforce the work we are doing to make our city a safer place."

BSN have backed campaigns to increase mandatory sentences for the possession of the knives, to force clubs to install metal detectors in nightclubs after footballer Cody Fisher got knifed to death in Digbeth and to curb the sale of zombie knives, which Wolverhampton schoolboy Ronan Kanda's family are petitioning the Government about.

Earlier this month BSN used national lottery community funding to take 30 youngsters to Drayton Manor Park for the day out, showing them there is alternatives to focussing on violence.

Dee said: "It is important to take young people out of the confines of the city and postcode area, giving them the chance to meet new people and make new memories."

Dee's phone book is still full of the famous faces she met on her reality TV odyssey but London holds no interest for her. She shared the Celebrity Big Brother 2014 house with Hollywood star Gary Busey, former Olympic boxing champion Audley Harrison and transgender promoter Kellie Maloney.

However, it was controversial show Benefits Street which was the thunderbolt in Dee's life. The documentary followed the lives of the residents of James Turner Street, Winson Green. Depicting violence, criminality and drug taking as those on the fringes of society battled poverty and austerity. As matriarch of the street 'White Dee' was shown helping residents claim benefits, take beggars to hospital and sort out disputes.

All whilst bringing up her own children as a single parent with the camera loving her infectious laugh, unflinching moments of self-reflection abd lucid critiques of 21st Century Britain

Benefits Street became a lightning rod for society's attitudes towards benefits claimants, immigration and crime but producers were accused of misleading vulnerable residents about the nature of the show. Residents featured, including Dee, suddenly had their lives raked over by the national tabloid papers.

But Dee's popularity saw her star in a host of shows, perform pantomime and regularly making personal appearances at night clubs as well as a spell working in radio. She also used her profile to help shine a light on campaigns, causes and charities.

Dee Kelly is happy to be back home

She said: "It was like a bomb went off when Benefits Street aired, it wasn't what they told us it would be. But it changed my life, I cannot believe it will be ten years next year. I had some amazing opportunities but I always loved coming home to Handsworth.

The former social worker said: "I've still got some famous numbers in my phone but none of that appeals to me, working with Rachel at Birmingham Says No is where I feel my place in the world is. I'm in my 50s now, so I've got time to try and make a difference."

