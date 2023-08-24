Man and woman who repeatedly urinated in public banned from Walsall town centre

Dudley Magistrates Court

They both pleaded guilty to breaches of the Walsall Town Centre Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) over several months at Dudley Magistrates Court on August 16.

It comes after concerns have been raised with Walsall Council about the town centre not being welcoming and people not always feeling safe.

There have been complaints of people loitering in certain locations, drinking alcohol and urinating in public.

Stacey Jackson, 34, of Walsall, pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching the PSPO, by urinating in a public place between January and May this year.

Carl Jones, 42, of Rushall, Walsall, also pleaded guilty to six offences of breaching the PSPO, by urinating in a public place between April and June this year.

Each were fined £480 and must pay a victim surcharge of £192 and court costs of £350.

Jackson was also given a criminal behaviour order for a period of two years, prohibiting her from being within Walsall town centre.

While Jones has been banned from setting foot in the town centre for four years after an order was granted.

Council bosses have vowed to be relentless in tackling such behaviour and said they hope the prosecutions will send a clear message that it will not be tolerated.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: “We introduced the PSPO to help keep residents safe and to make Walsall a place to live, work and visit.

“These latest prosecutions for PSPO breaches include the first successful criminal behaviour orders for the council and I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing these cases to court and achieving a successful outcome.

“These prosecutions send out a message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"We will continue to work closely with colleagues across partner organisations to keep Walsall safe and ensure that the appropriate legal action is taken for any criminal offences.

“People tell us they are concerned that the town centre is not welcoming, and they do not always feel safe.