Driver 'punched to the floor' by group of men after getting out of his car in Great Barr

The man was driving along Frampton Way when another car scuffed his wing mirror and bumper.

West Midlands Police said when the victim got out of the car, four men from the other car got out and repeatedly punched him to the floor.

The assault took place at the junction of Stanfield Road on July 19 at about 3.30pm.

No arrests have been made.

West Midlands Police is urging any witnesses to get in touch.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area with dash-cam footage that might have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 20/655721/23.