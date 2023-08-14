Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver 'punched to the floor' by group of men after getting out of his car in Great Barr

By Lisa O'BrienGreat BarrCrimePublished:

A driver was 'punched to the floor' by a group of men when he got out of his car in Great Barr.

The man was driving along Frampton Way when another car scuffed his wing mirror and bumper.

West Midlands Police said when the victim got out of the car, four men from the other car got out and repeatedly punched him to the floor.

The assault took place at the junction of Stanfield Road on July 19 at about 3.30pm.

No arrests have been made.

West Midlands Police is urging any witnesses to get in touch.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area with dash-cam footage that might have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 20/655721/23.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News