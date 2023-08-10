Former police officer who downloaded indecent images of children avoids immediate jailing

Kurt Haydon, 38, was suspended as a West Midlands Police constable in May 2021 and subsequently resigned after being charged by Staffordshire Police with three counts of making indecent images of children.
A former police officer who downloaded indecent images of children has been given a suspended jail sentence by a judge who warned him to "never do anything like this again".
