'Murder? You must be joking': Watch moment killer arrested over Ludy Clews' death

By Adam Smith

Staffordshire Police have released footage of when murderer Thomas Grant realised his lies and crimes had finally caught up with him.

Thomas Grant even lied about not having tattoos
Eagle-eyed officers spotted Grant in a Covid mask outside a Hednesford shop and asked him if he had tattoos. He said "No, no" only to say "I've got one on my arm" when asked to roll up his sleeves.

The officers then arrest him and tell its on suspicion of murder., then begins Grant's mock shock of being connected to murder.

"Murder? Murder! You must be joking," he makes out.

But Grant knew he had strangled and stabbed vulnerable widow Lucy Clews, 39, who had given him sanctuary during bitter winter nights only to be repaid by having her belongings sold for drugs.

Grant repeatedly spun a web of lies and deceit but he was not half as clever as he thought he was.

He carried on lying to the end, denying he had confessed to prison officers during remand. However, after a five-week court case the jury saw past his dishonesty and convicted him for murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said: "I'm glad the jury saw past Grant's persistent lies and found him guilty of murder."

Sadly, Lucy Clews, from West Chadsmoor, was found dead at her home on December 29, 2021 after her mother raised the alarm after not hearing from her daughter over Christmas.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

