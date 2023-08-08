'Murder? You must be joking': Watch moment killer arrested over Ludy Clews' death

Thomas Grant even lied about not having tattoos

Eagle-eyed officers spotted Grant in a Covid mask outside a Hednesford shop and asked him if he had tattoos. He said "No, no" only to say "I've got one on my arm" when asked to roll up his sleeves.

The officers then arrest him and tell its on suspicion of murder., then begins Grant's mock shock of being connected to murder.

"Murder? Murder! You must be joking," he makes out.

But Grant knew he had strangled and stabbed vulnerable widow Lucy Clews, 39, who had given him sanctuary during bitter winter nights only to be repaid by having her belongings sold for drugs.

Grant repeatedly spun a web of lies and deceit but he was not half as clever as he thought he was.

He carried on lying to the end, denying he had confessed to prison officers during remand. However, after a five-week court case the jury saw past his dishonesty and convicted him for murder.

#WATCH: Here's the moment officers arrested Thomas Grant, who has now been convicted of murder, following a five-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.



Sadly, Lucy Clews, aged 39, from West Chadsmoor, was found dead at her home on 29 Dec 2021.



Read more: https://t.co/w04rjfYDSe pic.twitter.com/YoI8rtVoJJ — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) August 8, 2023

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said: "I'm glad the jury saw past Grant's persistent lies and found him guilty of murder."