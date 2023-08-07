Teen locked up after father attacked with machete and son stabbed in stomach

A father and son were attacked by a gang of youths

The defendant, who can't be named due to being under 18, has received a 30-month sentence at a young offenders institution for a sustained attack that left a victim and his son with nasty injuries.

The incident took place on the evening of October 19, 2021, when the victim was attacked outside his home in Woodgate Valley, Birmingham, by a group of youths. He was attacked with a machete and received injuries to his body.

Despite his injuries, the victim managed to restrain his attacker until officers arrived. During the attack, his son was also stabbed in the stomach as he rushed to help his dad. Both were taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our officers carried out a detailed investigation including securing CCTV and doorbell footage of the attack which helped us build a case which was presented in court and resulted in a successful conviction.

"Knife crime has a huge impact on communities. We want to educate and inform the public about the dangers of carrying a knife and dispel misconceptions about knife crime, for example, 'everyone is carrying a knife', or that 'carrying a knife is good for protection.'

The defendant was also injured during the attack and taken to hospital. While he was there officers seized a knife sheaf from him.