Three arrested three after police find keyless cars in chop shop

Police found the chop shop earlier this week

Officers from West Mercia Police uncovered the chop shop in Stanklyn Lane, Kidderminster, on Tuesday, where they found two cars reported as stolen from other parts of the town.

A black Lexus 540 Sport was reportedly taken from Greenhill Avenue on Monday while a silver Lexus 300 Sport was allegedly stolen form Alder Avenue overnight from July 31 to August 1.

Three men aged 32, 33 and 20 have all been arrested on suspicion of .... They have since been bailed.