Sainsbury's thief given 'last chance to avoid prison'

By David Stubbings

A woman who stole more than £300 worth of stock from a Sainsbury's store has been given a final chance to avoid prison.

Sainsbury's in Oldbury. Photo: Google
Diane Hicks, aged 51, was caught stealing items from the shop in Freeth Street, Oldbury, on May 22.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday she received a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after admitting theft.

The court said her her offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified, and that she has a "flagrant disregard for people and their property". However the court decided to suspend the sentence to give Hicks, of Mill Street, Cannock, a final chance to avoid jail.

She was also told to take part in 25 rehabilitation activity days.

The court also imposed costs of £185 and a surcharge of £154.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

