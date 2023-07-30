Sainsbury's thief given 'last chance to avoid prison'

Diane Hicks, aged 51, was caught stealing items from the shop in Freeth Street, Oldbury, on May 22.
At Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday she received a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after admitting theft.
The court said her her offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified, and that she has a "flagrant disregard for people and their property". However the court decided to suspend the sentence to give Hicks, of Mill Street, Cannock, a final chance to avoid jail.
She was also told to take part in 25 rehabilitation activity days.
The court also imposed costs of £185 and a surcharge of £154.