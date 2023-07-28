Girl, 7, killed and boy, 14, arrested after alleged hit-and-run

The seven-year-old girl was killed yesterday evening (Thursday)

Police were called to Turnstone Road shortly after 7pm yesterday (Thursday) after the girl was hit by a motorcycle.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody, but officers are asking the public to come forward and help them find the bike and help with their investigation.

The motorcycle is described as a road bike and is blue and black. Police say enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact make and model.

DS Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

"We've still to recover the bike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

"I now need that community to come together and work with me.

"This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

"As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.

"This is a heart-breaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl."

The family of the girl are aware and are being supported by specially-trained Family Liaison Officers.

Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or 101 quoting log 4332 of 27 July.