Police get more time to question suspect over Dudley woman's murder

Flowers have been left near Sharon Gordon's home

West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Sharon Gordon, aged 58, was discovered by friends at her home in Bromford Road on Friday.

A 43-year-old man, who has not been named, has since been arrested and is currently being questioned by the force's homicide unit on suspicion of murdering her, led by senior investigating officer .

The force stated: "We've been granted a 36-hour court extension to further question the man in custody.

"A post mortem is taking place today."

Residents of the area have left flowers to remember the 'loving neighbour'

The senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, said the investigation was still in the early stages and he was appealing for people to come forward with any information that may assist.

"We are piecing together the last movements of Ms Gordon and would appeal to anyone who saw her recently to get in touch," he said.

"An arrest has been made and at this stage we believe this was an isolated incident.

"Our thoughts remain firmly with the family, friends and loved ones of Ms Gordon and we have specialist officers who continue to support them."