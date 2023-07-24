Banned driver did speeds of up to 80mph in 30mph zone and skipped red lights

St Mary's Ringway in Kidderminster

Father-of-four Atif Hanif claimed he was paid £50 to drive the Mercedes and that he needed the cash due to his partner expecting a new baby. He was not working at the time.

He was arrested after failing to pull over for officers on the A456 St Mary's Ringway in Kidderminster during the incident which happened at 8.20pm on May 19 last year.

Recorder Anitra Hussain told Hanif: "Your offences have passed the custody threshold."

She said he had driven through a red light to get away from pursuing officers who had even tried to box in the car on Birmingham Road. She said the car was driven at speeds of 70mph to 80mph in a 30 mph zone.

Hanif was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday for offences of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance and using a vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread. The tyres had less than 1.6mm tread.

The court also heard that the mechanic, of Abbey Road, Gornal, in Dudley, had five previous convictions for six offences including a road ban which was active when he committed the latest offence.

Mitigation barrister, Mr Morgan Pirone said Hanif was now employed and would lose his job if he was imprisoned.

Recorder Hussain said that as he had fully complied with probation after the first road ban and due to his personal circumstances, she would not activate his previous suspended sentence.