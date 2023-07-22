It's believed the teenager died after a car collided with a tree.

According to West Midlands Police, a car is believed to have collided with a tree near to Bosty Lane in Aldridge just before midnight on July 21.

It's believed that traffic officers had seen the vehicle moments earlier and there was a short pursuit.

Officers gave initial medical aid including CPR at the scene until the ambulance service arrived.

Three people were taken to hospital from the vehicle but sadly a 17-year-old teenage boy died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

The families of all the people involved in the collision have been informed and the family of the 17-year-old is being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

Police said in a statement: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation.

"The incident is being assessed by our Professional Standards Department (PSD) and will be referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct which is normal in these circumstances.

"We will await a decision from the IOPC following a full assessment," the statement continued.

"A 16-year-old boy, and two men aged 21 and 22 are being treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed life threatening.

"As part of our investigation we will be reviewing in car footage and body worn video footage and the area was sealed off so the scene could be examined."

Superintendent Pervez Mohammed, a senior officer from Walsall Local Policing Area (LPA), said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of all those involved in the collision and we will be supporting them through this difficult time.

"The investigation is at a really early stage, and we’re trying to establish exactly what happened. As a police vehicle was in the area at the time of the collision it's really important that we investigate what happened and we will refer this incident to the IOPC, which is normal in these circumstances, who can assess the circumstances independently. Our Professional Standards Department are also aware.

"We will now begin our investigation to piece together what happened and we would urge anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage to get in touch with us."