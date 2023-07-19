More than 150 people join anti-knife crime march to demand 'Justice for Ronan'

Justice for Kanda! Nikita and Pooja Kanda leading the procession..

During an emotional speech the boy's heartbroken mother Pooja demanded Prime Minister Rishi Sunak create longer sentences and increase police numbers to combat knife crime.

They met on the spot where the 16-year-old was stabbed to death on Mount Road, Lanesfield, in June last year. They marched to Ronan's school The Khalsa Academy where his mother, father, sister and auntie gave emotional speeches.

Dressed in Justice for Ronan t-shirts with a picture of his face on, the marchers also carried Say His Name banners, waved flags and shouting chants during the march. When the march got to the school gates colourful flares were also let off.

The march in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton

Ronan's mother Pooja said: "We need to get together to show everyone that knife crime has to stop. We cannot let this keep on happening. No mother should lose another son.

"How does this keep on happening? In Stourbridge this weekend another mother lost a child. These youths have to learn from these tragedies and stop carrying and using knives.

"Knife crime needs to stop. This is a message to those who pick up knives. You are destroying lives."

During her speech outside the school gates Pooja, aged 46, challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to clampdown on knife crime.

Ronan's mother delivered an emotional speech at her son's school gates

She said: "I know you can hear me Rishi Sunak. I want justice. I want stronger legislation, I want more policing, I want stronger sentences. I believe this is the only way to nail knife crime down.

"We will be bringing a petition out, and after seeing all the support here today, I know I will get support.

"This is the beginning of the fight."

Sister Nikita, aged 22, said: "Knife crime is awful, it has taken away my beautiful baby brother. We are marching to the school because they have ignored us since this happened, we want them to 'say his name'.

"This march is just the start, we will never give up."

Ronan's sister Nikita, mother Pooja and father Chanda

Father Chanda read out the letter of complaint he has written to West Midlands Police concerning the case and spoke of his shock at the character references for the killers given by the school and religious organisations.

He said: "I am pleased with the support that has been shown here today for my son, he was a wonderful son. Knife crime is killing our children. We will not stop campaigning about knife crime, this has stop.

"Ronan was a wonderful boy. This march shows how loved his was. The march traces the route he walked to school every day."