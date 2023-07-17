Investigation under way after rubbish dumped illegally in Walsall

The fly-tipped waste on Shireview Road, Pelsall

The waste was fly-tipped on Shireview Road, Pelsall on the evening of July 11.

Working together, Walsall Council and housing group whg took action the next day to cordon off the rubbish with crime scene tape as part of an environmental crime project.

Within 24 hours of the fly-tipping, the offender returned to the location to clear up the rubbish.

An investigation is now under way to identify the offender and take legal action.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: “Around £880,000 is spent per year on tackling fly-tipping, which is money that could be spent elsewhere if these individuals dispose their waste appropriately.

“We are pleased that action was taken quickly, where the offender had removed the waste following social media attention and the use of crime scene tape. At the time of the fly-tipping, the vehicle was also untaxed.

“The environmental crime scene project serves as a reminder that fly-tipping is a crime and we rely on our communities to tell us of the perpetrators behind it.

“My thanks go to those who help keep our borough clean and tidy, who tell us of fly-tipping incidents taking place and the officers working tirelessly to pursue and take action against those who do not dispose of their waste properly and responsibly.”

Residents can dispose of their waste by booking bulky waste collections or visiting one of the household waste recycling centres in Walsall which are open seven days a week.