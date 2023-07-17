Criminal gang jailed for using Christian ministry as front for £2 million cannabis smuggling operation

The cannabis was trafficked from Jamaica to the UK, via Birmingham Airport, and had been packed into sealed tins of Calaloo

Vision Christian Ministries (VCM) was used as a front by a criminal gang to import drugs with a street value of £2 million from Jamaica, hidden in sealed tins of the popular dishes ackee and callaloo addressed to the former charity.

But the racket was exposed six years ago when customs officers became suspicious of inconsistencies on the labels.

As a result the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Border Force swooped and seized three consignments weighing a total of 400 kilos arriving at Birmingham Airport between March and May 2017.

Dalton Anderson, 51, of Groveland Road, Tipton; Alvin Russell, 47, of Wood Lane, West Bromwich, who had links to the Birmingham based ministry were convicted by a jury after trial last year. On Monday(17) they were sentenced for their crimes after the judge said they played "significant roles".

Sentencing them at Derby Crown Court, Judge Martin Hurst told Anderson: "The evidence against you was overwhelming".

He said Anderson had a previous conviction for importing drugs dating to 2010.

Investigators established that Anderson and Russell organised the imports and collected the drugs from the airport and also spent some time on the island when the importations were made, handling money and providing shipping documentation to the charity via a third man Sinclair Tucker.

Anderson was jailed for nine years and Russell for five years. They must serve half the terms before being released on licence.

Tucker, 65, also of Groveland Road, Tipton, was jailed for two years suspended for 18 months due to being terminally ill. He was in court for the hearing and was also ordered to serve 25 activity days.

All three were arrested at the airport on May 23, 2017 while they were inspecting the third consignment which had just arrived. They denied conspiracy to import cannabis, with Anderson also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis after five kilos was found at his home following his arrest.

The VCM ministry has since been dissolved and its leaders Bishop Paul and Lurline Black, of Cannock, were completely cleared of any wrongdoing by the jury following the five-week trial held in Birmingham last November.

Following the sentencing of Anderson, Sinclair and Tucker, NCA operations manager Rick Mackenzie said: “This crime group cynically used a religious organisation to conceal their multi-million pound drugs conspiracy. The illegal drugs trade fuels violence and exploitation in the UK while generating huge profits for the serious criminals behind it.

“The NCA works tirelessly, including with partners like Border Force, to pursue the traffickers and protect the UK public.”

Border Force Central Region's Paul Harper said: “Drugs are a plague to our neighbourhoods, exploiting the most vulnerable in our society. This seizure and others demonstrates the despicable lengths criminals will go to, exploiting a religion to line their own pockets, which will only cause harm to our communities.

“Thanks to this great work by Border Force officers at Birmingham Airport these drugs were stopped from infiltrating our communities, further highlighting our commitment to smashing the illegal drug trade and protecting our borders.