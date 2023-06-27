Three-year road ban for drink driver who was more than three times the limit

Mark McKenzie was caught drink-driving in April

Mark McKenzie recorded a breath test result of 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than triple the legal limit of 35 microgrammes, when stopped on April 25.

The 52-year-old was at the wheel of a Vauxhall Vectra on Outwood, Chaddesley Corbett, near Kidderminster.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Friday, McKenzie, of Queen Elizabeth Road, Kidderminster, admitted driving a vehicle when above the legal limit and was given a three-year driving ban which will be reduced by 36 weeks if he completed a rehabilitation course by the end of June 2025.

He was also given a community order until September 2024 which includes 12 months of alcohol treatment, 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.