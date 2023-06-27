Notification Settings

Wednesbury police seize fake goods wheeler dealer's uninsured car

By Adam SmithWednesbury

A wheeler dealer selling fake goods from his car had his own "wheels" taken off him when eagled-eyed police officers spotted his vehicle was uninsured.

Police towed away the wheeler dealer's wheels

Wednesbury Police officers were patrolling Gallagher Retail Park on Tuesday morning when they spotted the man selling fake goods on the car park.

On closer inspection officers realised the seller's car was uninsured and took the vehicle away on the back of a lorry.

Wednesbury Police tweeted: "Officers have intercepted a Male selling fake goods on the local retail park! He was also driving with no insurance.

"Vehicle seized!"

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

