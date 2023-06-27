Wednesbury police seize fake goods wheeler dealer's uninsured car

Police towed away the wheeler dealer's wheels

Wednesbury Police officers were patrolling Gallagher Retail Park on Tuesday morning when they spotted the man selling fake goods on the car park.

On closer inspection officers realised the seller's car was uninsured and took the vehicle away on the back of a lorry.

Wednesbury Police tweeted: "Officers have intercepted a Male selling fake goods on the local retail park! He was also driving with no insurance.

"Vehicle seized!"