Police issue appeal to identify man in CCTV after break-in at Great Barr home

The burglary took place in Cooksey Lane at around 10am on May 21.
The offender broke into the property through a rear door in the garden before stealing cash from inside.
Police have issued CCTV footage of the break-in in connection with the incident. Officers want to identify this man.
People with information have been urged to call 101 or contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website quoting 20/445122/23.
