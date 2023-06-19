Police issue appeal to identify man in CCTV after break-in at Great Barr home

#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?



We want to identify him following a #burglary in Cooksey Lane, #GreatBarr.



At 10am on 21 May, a man broke into a house via a rear door in the garden and stole cash from inside.



Can you help? Call 101 or use Live Chat quoting 20/445122/23. pic.twitter.com/9JRE3jSF1g