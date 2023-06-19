Notification Settings

Police issue appeal to identify man in CCTV after break-in at Great Barr home

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have launched an appeal after a break-in at a Great Barr home where cash was stolen.

Police want to identify this man
The burglary took place in Cooksey Lane at around 10am on May 21.

The offender broke into the property through a rear door in the garden before stealing cash from inside.

Police have issued CCTV footage of the break-in in connection with the incident. Officers want to identify this man.

People with information have been urged to call 101 or contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website quoting 20/445122/23.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

