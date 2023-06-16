Man sexually assaults girl, 13, between Cannock and Burntwood

Officers say that at 7.14pm on Wednesday the victim was was walking in the direction of Burntwood from McArthurGlen outlet on Eastern Way, Cannock.

At some point in the journey, she was approached by a man driving a red car who took her down an alleyway and sexually assaulted her.

Police say that both the attacker and victim may have been seen walking together near Five Ways island in Heath Hayes.

It is then believed that the attacker drove the car to a bus stop near McDonald's in Burntwood.

At 11.18pm, police officers saw the girl walking along Cannock Road in Burntwood. She was taken home and later reported the incident to the police.

Specially-trained officers are supporting the victim while police continue to investigate the incident.

The attacker is described as black, in his 20s, around 6ft tall and of an athletic build. He was wearing a T-shirt, black shorts that came over the knee, black socks and white trainers.

The red car which he was driving only had one working headlight.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the area or the surrounding area at the time to check their CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage for any information which could help with our investigation.

"Local patrols in the area have been increased and officers will be continuing to offer support and reassurance to the local community.

"If you have any information, contact us on 101, quoting incident 0990 of 14th June, or use Live Chat on our website staffordshire.police.uk